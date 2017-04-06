PDEA, military agents nab woman in drug bust in Tacloban

TACLOBAN CITY—An alleged female drug pusher was arrested in a buy bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the 8th Military Intelligence Group in El Reposo, Barangay 55 about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vangielyn Projimo, 28, was detained at the PDEA Detention Facility pending filing of charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Recovered from the suspect were three P1,000 bills in marked money used to buy one plastic sachet of shabu, and a plastic bag containing 22 grams of shabu worth P176,000, said Edgar T. Jubay, PDEA Eastern Visayas director, in a report to PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña.

He said Projimo was not on their list of illegal drug personalities but her name were mentioned by their assets.

They decided to conduct a buy bust operation, he added.