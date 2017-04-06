Hospitalized man shot in bed in Apayao

TUGUEGARAO CITY — A 47-year-old man, who was recuperating from surgery, was shot on Tuesday night (April 4) inside the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center at Luna town in Apayao province, police said on Thursday (April 6).

Andres Materum Jimenez was resting in bed at the surgical ward in Luna following a stomach operation when two men approached and shot him, surprising his relatives, the Luna police said.

Forensic investigators found five empty bullet shells fired from a .45-pistol, three bullet slugs and two live bullets at the Apayao hospital.

Jimenez was transported to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in this city on April 5 for the treatment of two gunshot wounds in chest.

Apayao Vice Governor Remy Albano on Thursday said the provincial government would push for tighter security measures in Apayao hospitals which “are now unsafe from killers.”

The police are still determining what prompted the attack. SFM