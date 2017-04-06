Senate ethics panel may issue reso on De Lima in May – Sotto

The Senate committee on ethics might come up with a resolution next month on the complaint filed against detained Senator Leila de Lima, Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Thursday.

“When we resume, I will call a meeting between the members on what do they think of the affidavit and the counter-affidavit, and then we will probably decide as soon as possible, para hindi na maka-dagdag sa mga problema namin, hindi lang sa Senado, kundi para na rin kay Senator de Lima and sa House of Representatives,” Sotto, chair of the committee, said at a forum in the Senate.

Asked if the committee could come up with a decision in May, the senator answered yes. Congress went on a break last March 15 and will resume sessions on May 2.

“I think we will be able to reach a decision by then,” he said.

“We’ll decide on it already. Masyado nang matagal e, nag-meeting na kami. Apurahin na namin yun,” the senator added.

Sotto believes there was an “urgency” to decide on De Lima’s case lest they be accused of either protecting or crucifying her.

“I think there is an urgency. And daming mga pintasero. Sinasabi ng iba, pino-proteksyunan namin. Ang sinasabi ng iba, kinu-crucify namin. The more na iwanan mo yan, the more na magkakaroon ng ganyang thinking yung iba. So, resolve it once and for all, para maalis na sa agenda namin at saka hindi na kami magka-problema,” he said.

It was already four months ago since the complaint was filed in December last year by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali.

In the complaint, the three congressmen accused De lima of committing “unethical conduct” for allegedly stopping her former driver and boyfriend, Ronnie Dayan, not to attend the House of Representatives’ probe on the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs at the New Bilibid Prison when she was still Justice Secretary.

At the resumption of the Senate sessions next month, Sotto said he would call for a meeting and ask committee members if they would still conduct a full-blown hearing on the case or they can decide already based on the documents submitted to the body.

“Tatawag na lang kami ng meeting siguro. If that is enough, then we will decide. If not, if any member of the committee will want a full blown hearing, then we will go for a full blown hearing if they are not ready to decide. But if they are ready to decide based on the presentations, that is enough, we do not need a full blown hearing,” he said.

Sotto said the committee may recommend the dismissal of the case, a reprimand, suspension, or expulsion. In the case of expulsion, he said, it should get the approval at the Senate floor by a two-thirds vote.

With or without a full-blown hearing, the Majority Leader said he already has a decision on the case but refused to disclose it.

“I can tell you bluntly, I am ready with my decision based on the presentations but I refuse to tell you what,” he said.

“Based dun sa mga documents, I am ready with my decision. Although I can be influenced by the members, depende sa debate namin, depende sa paguusap namin,” the senator added./ac