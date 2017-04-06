Sacked DILG chief dubs himself ‘a sacrificial lamb’

Outgoing Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno does not mind being a “sacrificial lamb” of the Duterte administration in its drive against corruption in government. He said he was a “willing victim” when President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed him due to loss of trust and confidence.

Emotional on his last day after eight months in office, Sueno repeatedly shared to the employees of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the media how badly he was hurt after he was hastily removed from his post, lamenting that his termination did not even undergo due process.

“Masakit, masakit (It’s painful). I’m really hurting. It’s excruciating,” Sueno said as he addressed his supporters in the agency after a mass at the DILG-National Police Commission (Napolcom) Center in Quezon City on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fr. Pio Sta. Maria celebrated a Mass, during which enjoined DILG employees to raise their hands and pray over the embattled secretary.

Sueno cried as the priest prayed for him.

Some of his well-wishers were carrying banners. One of them bore words: “Isa lang ang totoo (There’s one thing that’s true). We believe you.”

Some employees were crying and wiping their tears.

A send-off program followed where a staff from Sueno’s office told the secretary in a brief message: “Don’t worry, sir. You have our trust. We believe that you are a good person and you’re not corrupt.”

Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III gave an emotional speech, revealing that there were some members of the DILG who would also him out of office so that they could pursue their corrupt dealings.

“Kaya nila patalsikin si Sec. Sueno. Kaya din nila akong patalsikin. Sa akin, OK lang,” Densing said, the audience cheering.

(“If they can kick out Sec. Sueno, they can also kick me out. For me, it’s OK.”)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d gladly return to the private sector,” he added. “But if the reason why they want me out is so that they can become corrupt officials of this department, samahan niyo ako (join me).”

“Kailangan natin ng tulong ng isa’t isa para magtagumpay ‘yung mga taong hindi gagawa ng mabuti sa kanilang balakin,” Densing went on.

(“We need to help one another to succeed against those people who won’t do good in their intentions.”)

The official also called Sueno “a good man.”

When it was Sueno’s turn to speak, he said he was looking for the three undersecretaries who accused him of enriching himself while in office, if they were present.

“I have forgiven them and I love them,” he said.

Like Jesus, he said he had forgiven those who wronged him “for they do not know what they are doing.”

“Ako I’m a willing victim. I know he (President Duterte) wants to have me as an example, parang ako ang sacrificial lamb,” Sueno said.

“It’s okay that I’ve become the sacfiricial lamb, especially we are into Holy Week. Sino ba ang pinakamataas na (Who was the highest) sacrificial lamb? Si Jesus ‘di ba? He sacrificed Himself in order for us to enter heaven,” he added. /atm