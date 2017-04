GAMU, Isabela- A human skeleton was found floating in the shallow part of the Cagayan River in Guibang village here, police said.

Upi village watchman Ferdinand Paguirigan was patrolling the Upi-Guibang boundary near the riverbank when he spotted the skeletal remains and alerted the police on Tuesday night (April 4).

The skeleton was brought to the funeral parlor. SFM