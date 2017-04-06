All officials having affairs an ‘inaccurate statement’—Sotto

While he kept mum on Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s extramarital affair, Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said it was “inaccurate” to say that all other government officials are guilty of having an affair outside their marriage.

“Ah hindi naman. Inaccurate ‘yung statement. Marami siguro ang dapat na word, pero hindi ‘lahat,’” Sotto said at a forum in Senate on Thursday.

(No. The statement is inaccurate. There are many other words more appropriate, but it’s not “all.”)

Before this, the senator refused to comment on the Speaker’s own admission that he has a girlfriend, aside from his wife.

“I’m sensitive with other members of Congress e. I’d rather not (comment),” he said.

But when a reporter asked about the high moral standards expected from government officials, Sotto said: “Sa akin. Kaya nga ayaw kong mag ano e, baka sabihin nagyayabang ako (For me. That’s why I don’t want to comment, they might say I’m just boasting)…”

The senator is married to veteran actress Helen Gamboa. JE/rga

