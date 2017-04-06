Thursday, April 6, 2017
LOOK: Duterte at Arroyo’s 70th birthday party

/ 01:14 PM April 06, 2017
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives his birthday message to Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo who celebrated her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. Also in the photo are the President's daughter Veronica, his partner Honeylet Avanceña and the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (center) gives his birthday message to former-president and now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo (right) who celebrated her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. Also in the photo are (from left foreground) Duterte's daughter Veronica, his partner Honeylet Avanceña and former first gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte attended the 70th birthday celebration of former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo Wednesday night.

Duterte, his common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña and daugher Veronica were guests at Arroyo’s house in La Vista Subdivision, Quezon City. Former first gentleman Mike Arroyo joined his wife during the celebration.

Photos released by Malacanang showed Arroyo also giving a birthday cake to Duterte, who celebrated his birthday on March 28. Duterte gave a message during the celebration but Malacanang has yet to release a video.

Earlier Wednesday, Arroyo celebrated her birthday in her hometown of Lubao, Pampanga.

It was was the first time since 2012 that the former President was able to celebrate her birthday in Pampanga and in Quezon City after she was placed on hospital arrest for the alleged misuse of P366 million in Philippine Charity Sweeptakes Office (PCSO) funds. CBB/rga

 

Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo makes a wish before blowing the candle of her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was one of the guests during the former President's birthday. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

Former-president and now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo makes a wish before blowing the candle of her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives a message after Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo presented to him a birthday cake during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. Also in the photo is President Duterte's partner Honeylet Avanceña and the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte (second from left) gives a message after Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo presented him a birthday cake during her 70th birthday celebration on April 5, 2017. Duterte celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. At left is President Duterte's partner Honeylet Avanceña. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives a message after Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo presented to him a birthday cake during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after receiving a cake from former-president Gloria Arroyo. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives a message after Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo presented to him a birthday cake during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks in front of his birthday cake. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte. ALBERT ALCAIN/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives a message after Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo presented to him a birthday cake during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. Also in the photo are the President's partner Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks as his partner Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter, Veronica, stand beside him. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte blows the candle of the birthday cake given by Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. Also in the photo are the President's partner Honeylet Avanceña and the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte blows the candle of the birthday cake given by Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo (right) on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte blows the candle of the birthday cake given by Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo during the former President's 70th birthday celebration at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. Also in the photo are the President's partner Honeylet Avanceña and the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte says a word after blowing the candle of the birthday cake given by Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo (right) on April 5, 2017. The President celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 28, 2017. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo makes a wish before blowing the candle of her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was one of the guests during the former President's birthday. Also in the photo are the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo and Senator Richard Gordon. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

Former-president and now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo (foreground) makes a wish before blowing the candle of her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

Former President and Incumbent Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Arroyo admires the design of her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was one of the guests during the former President's birthday. Also in the photo are the former President's husband Jose Miguel Arroyo and Senator Richard Gordon. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

Former-president and now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo (foreground) looks at her birthday cake during the celebration of her 70th birthday at La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City on April 5, 2017. ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

