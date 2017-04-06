LOOK: Duterte at Arroyo’s 70th birthday party

President Rodrigo Duterte attended the 70th birthday celebration of former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo Wednesday night.

Duterte, his common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña and daugher Veronica were guests at Arroyo’s house in La Vista Subdivision, Quezon City. Former first gentleman Mike Arroyo joined his wife during the celebration.

Photos released by Malacanang showed Arroyo also giving a birthday cake to Duterte, who celebrated his birthday on March 28. Duterte gave a message during the celebration but Malacanang has yet to release a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Wednesday, Arroyo celebrated her birthday in her hometown of Lubao, Pampanga.

It was was the first time since 2012 that the former President was able to celebrate her birthday in Pampanga and in Quezon City after she was placed on hospital arrest for the alleged misuse of P366 million in Philippine Charity Sweeptakes Office (PCSO) funds. CBB/rga