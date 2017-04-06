Thursday, April 6, 2017
21 NPA fighters in Cordillera surrender – Nolcom

/ 12:08 PM April 06, 2017
Members of underground groups under the Communist Party of the Philippines occupy the intersection of Edsa and Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City, to mark the 48th anniversary of the New People's Army (NPA) on March 29. NIÑO JESUS ORBETA / PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Ten members of the New People’s Army in Ifugao province yielded to the Philippine Army on April 3, bringing to 21 the number of communist rebels who have surrendered since March, the Armed Forces’ Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) reported on Thursday (April 6).

Jacinto Hambon, who uses the alias Vendo, led nine other rebels in surrendering to the 54th Infantry Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division in Barangay (village) Namal in Asipulo town, a report released by Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, head of Nolcom public information office, stated.

The militia group operated under the Ifugao Nona del Rosario Command.

Six NPA members from Kalinga and five rebels from Abra have laid down their arms since March 31, Nolcom said.

Nolcom did not provide details as to the current strength of the NPA in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Central Luzon regions.  SFM

