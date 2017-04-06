Police officer positive for ‘shabu’ in 2nd test

The police officer who was caught in a “shabu” session in Las Piñas City has tested positive in his confirmatory drug test, the head of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory said yesterday.

Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe also said the confirmatory drug test for suspect Supt. Lito Cabamongan and his female companion, Nedy Sabdao, tested positive for the use of shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

“These findings will be given to Las Piñas Police station to support the filing of the case (against Cabamongan),” Trampe said in a press conference.

Cabamongan, who was assigned at the PNP Crime Laboratory satellite office in Muntinlupa City, was arrested on March 30 after he was caught having a shabu session with a woman in Everlasting Homes, Las Piñas.

The following day, Cabamongan tested positive for drugs during his initial drug test but the suspect cast doubts on the result of the drug tests that was conducted by the PNP Crime Laboratory.