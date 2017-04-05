‘Giving Kadamay houses meant for AFP, PNP may set bad precedent’

The occupying of houses meant for soldiers and policemen by urban poor group Kadamay may set a bad precedent, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.

“It’s bad in the sense that it’s setting a precedent that may signal a bad start for others who are interested to foment more kinds of similar activities,” Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said in a press briefing.

He said the whole incident has both good and bad effects. The good side of it was “the discourse on housing was opened up again, and that it’s being expedited by agencies concerned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5,000 families affiliated with Kadamay group took over vacant housing units in Pandi, Bulacan since last month. On Tuesday at the Philippine Army’s 120th anniversary, President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers and policemen to let go of the housing units and promised them a better housing project by December.

“Any move against established laws is always not a good move. May epekto rin po ‘to. Kaya po ang paghihimok ng ating pamahalaan ay okay, para walang gulo, pagbibigyan, pero hindi pa po dapat ito nauulit,” Padilla said.

“There is a rule of law that we should follow so that things are in order. Kung hindi, magkakagulo talaga. Pero it may have just opened up and made public the discourse regarding the lack of housing. So on that account, maaaring doon sila nakapag-contribute,” he added.

Padilla said they were adhering to the orders of the President to give up the housing units.

“Hindi naman kawalan ‘yun sa mga sundalo dahil may alternative at bibigyan naman sila ng kapalit dun sa kanilang na-award na mga units,” he said.

The spokesperson also said they remain grateful to the President for his support to the welfare of soldiers, most especially to his visits to wounded troops to the wake of the fallen in combat.

Padilla said that there are 675 units in Pandi, Bulacan allocated for policemen and soldiers. Eighty percent of these are standard rowhouses worth P175,000 (36 sqm. lot with 22 sqm. house) and upgraded rowhouses worth P208,000 (40 sqm. lot with 18 sqm. house with provision for loft).

The spokesperson also said that it was better that the alleged leftist group is joining the mainstream society rather than staying in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Madaming nagsasabi, miyembro sila ng kaliwa or whatever, miyembro sila ng mga front organization. Wala ho kaming pakialam. Pilipino pa rin naman sila. Ang sinasabi lang natin, kung may isang Pilipino na may pangangailangan sa bahay, at natutugunan natin ito, tapos sa susunod na tao ay lahat mabigyan nang pabahay, di mas mainam at mas magiging tahimik tayo,” Padilla said.

“Imbes na sila ay nakatira sa bundok, mas mainam na nakatira na sila sa Pandi, Bulacan, at makihalo na sila sa ating mainstream. Hindi tayo ngayon pumapasok sa isang armadong pakikibaka na siyang nakakagulo sa ating bayan,” he added. JE

RELATED VIDEO