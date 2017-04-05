Cuy accepts DILG OIC appointment

Former Davao police Chief Catalino Cuy on Wednesday accepted his new appointment after President Rodrigo Duterte named him as Department of Interior and Local Government officer in charge.

“I am taking the responsibilities given to me by President Duterte seriously, and I commit to overseeing the day-to-day operations of the DILG and its constituent agencies in the spirit of absolute fairness, unity, and dedication to public service,” Cuy, DILG’s undersecretary for peace and order said in a statement.

“Those are the things that we need in order to move forward in the President’s campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality,” he added.

Cuy will replace former Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno who was fired by Duterte for corruption allegations.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Cuy’s appointment was effective immediately.

“I promise all of you in the executive branch; DILG, my home department, and the Filipino people that I will not betray this sacred public trust,” Cuy said. JE