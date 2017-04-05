Duterte fires undersecretary Valdez over rice importation issue

President Rodrigo Duterte fired Wednesday one of his undersecretaries over issues on rice importation.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol confirmed that Duterte dismissed undersecretary Maia Chiara Halmen Reina A. Valdez. Valdez is from the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

“It’s over the issue of rice importation. She had a conflict with NFA administrator Jason Aquino,” Piñol said in a text message.

Duterte said he fired Valdez over the phone while after his chopper landed in Nueva Ecija. The President attended an agriculture event in Talavera town.

“Papunta ako dito. Pa-landing ako dito, sabi ko, ‘Tawagan mo ang Malacañang. She’s fired. So pangalawa siya,’” he said.

The chief executive said he would continue to fire people even if they are facing mere allegations.

“I will continue to fire people, the first whiff, maamoy ko lang, maski na hindi totoo, you’re out. Hindi naman kasi mag-generate ng loose talks iyan eh,” he said. JE