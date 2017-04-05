Wednesday, April 5, 2017
LOOK: Commander in Chief Duterte in full battledress

/ 04:02 PM April 05, 2017
duterte in full battle dress

President Rodrigo Duterte sports a full military battledress. Photo from Honeylet Avancena’s Facebook account

The military’s commander in chief flaunted his new combat uniform given to him as a token during the 120th anniversary of the Philippine Army.

Duterte’s common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña posted on Tuesday night her Facebook account her photo with the President in full battledress.

The uniform bore Duterte’s name and his title—Commander in Chief.

On Tuesday afternoon, the chief executive lead the 120th anniversary of the Philippine Army in Taguig City where he was given a set of Army battledress and a canteen cup as an expression of gratitude for his support to the unit. IDL
