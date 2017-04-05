Wednesday, April 5, 2017
After quake, Palace tells public: Don’t spread unverified reports

/ 03:41 PM April 05, 2017
Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella —MALACAÑANG PHOTO

Malacañang on Wednesday appealed to the public to stop spreading fake news which could cause alarm after a strong quake hit Metro Manila and pars of Luzon.

“Let us refrain from forwarding news from unverified sources that may cause undue alarm and panic,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

On Monday night, a 5.5 earthquake jolted Metro Manila and parts of Luzon.

A state of calamity has been declared in Batangas following the quake, which resulted to damages in some infrastructures.

“We ask our people, especially the residents of the province of Batangas, to remain vigilant and alert in light of last night’s earthquake,” Abella said.

The Palace official said Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) “has not made any predictions of earthquakes or volcanic eruptions as a consequence of the Magnitude 5.5 earthquake.” JE

