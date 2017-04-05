Batangas under state of calamity after 5.5-magnitude quake

Batangas has been placed under a state of calamity following the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on Tuesday evening.

READ: 5.5 quake shakes 19 areas in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas made the announcement in an interview with radio DZBB on Wednesday Morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandanas said the quake damaged the Batangas Capitol Building for an estimated cost of P18 million. Commercial establishments and churches in the province, including the Taal Basilica, have also been damaged.

LOOK: 5.5-magnitude quake damage in Batangas

Mandanas earlier suspended classes in all levels in the province.

The tremor was felt in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, and other areas near the epicenter. Several aftershocks but no tsunami warnings have were also reported. IDL