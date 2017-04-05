Public warned vs fake earthquake ‘predictions’

Following the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Luzon on Tuesday, state seismologists have warned the public against fake quake predictions making the rounds on social media.

In an advisory on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it “has not made any predictions of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as a consequence of the earthquake in Batangas.”

“Unless you see an announcement from PHIVOLCS Website: phivolcs.dost.gov.ph,PLEASE DO NOT FORWARD information from unverified sources,” Phivolcs said.

Fake posts about the “Big One” or a possible magnitude 8 quake that might hit Metro Manila have resurfaced on social networking sites following the Batangas quake, which was also felt in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, and nearby areas.

Classes in all levels in Batangas and Laguna for Wednesday, April 5, were suspended due to the quake’s aftermath. IDL

