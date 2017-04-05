LOOK: 5.5-magnitude quake damage in Batangas

LOOK: Parishioners walk past debris of Basilica of St. Martin of Tours damaged by earthquake in Taal, Batangas. | @richardreyesph pic.twitter.com/Q4vssyMJ5J — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) April 4, 2017

The 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Batangas on Tuesday evening damaged structures and establishments in the province.

Netizens shared photos of the quake’s aftermath on social media. The pictures showed glasses in food establishments and convenient stores were shattered following the jolt.

The quake also damaged the Taal Basilica or the Minor Basilica of Saint Martin of Tours, known as the largest Catholic church in Asia.

The quake was also felt in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. Several aftershocks have been reported. YG/CBB

Here are some photos of the aftermath from social media:

