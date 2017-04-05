Ex-Tarlac cop killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen

DAGUPAN CITY — A former police chief of Bamban town in Tarlac province was shot dead on Monday (April 3) as he was on his way to the town to attend the municipal hall’s flag-raising ceremony.

Retired Supt. Eleno Mangrobang, 57, was about to drive through a small bridge in Barangay (village) Cut-cut 1st in Capas town at 7:30 a.m. when he was attacked by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

The bullet hit Mangrobang in the chest, before it exited through his nape, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors there were not able to save him.

Mangrobang, a native of Gerona town, retired as Bamban police chief in 2016. Bamban Mayor Jon Feliciano appointed him to head the town’s disaster risk reduction and management office.

Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police director, has created a task group to solve Mangrobang’s murder. SFM