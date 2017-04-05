Tuesday, April 4, 2017
High school pupil stabs aunt in Pangasinan town

DAGUPAN CITY — A high school student stabbed his aunt in Malasiqui town in Pangasinan province, wounding her in the neck and head.

Gio Perreras, 21, a Grade 9 student, was drunk when he attacked his 46-year-old aunt, Francy Perreras, inside her house in Barangay (village) Lepa at 7 p.m., Monday (April 3).

Supt. Roland Sacyat, Malasiqui police chief, said Francy was taken to a hospital in Dagupan City for treatment.

Sacyat said responding policemen immediately arrested Perreras, who would face charges at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.  SFM

