Sueno: The reluctant Cabinet member

KORONADAL CITY—Ismael “Mike” Sueno, President Duterte’s reluctant interior secretary, was never involved in any controversy as an official in South Cotabato.

As president of the PDP-Laban party, Sueno actively supported Mr. Duterte during his campaign for Malacañang last year.

Sueno did not expect to be named chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as he had aimed for the leadership of the Department of Agriculture or the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

During the campaign, Sueno told the Inquirer that if Mr. Duterte won, he would apply to him for the job of agriculture secretary or NIA administrator.

He said he was surprised when Mr. Duterte designated him DILG chief. Sueno described the job as gargantuan, but accepted the challenge.

In 1980, Sueno was elected mayor of Marbel, now Koronadal City, serving until 1986 when the dictator Ferdinand Marcos was toppled from power in a popular revolution.

Marcos’ successor, Cory Aquino, named Sueno officer in charge of Koronadal.

Sueno served for two years and successfully ran for governor of South Cotabato in 1988. He served in the provincial capitol until 1992.

As governor, Sueno advocated and promoted law and order in the province, improved delivery of basic services and empowered local communities.

After losing the 1992 election, Sueno turned to agribusiness but continued serving the public through various local and community organizations.