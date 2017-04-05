4 rob suspects killed in QC bus, gas station, car showroom heists

Within a five-hour period early Tuesday, four suspected robbers, one of them a minor, were killed by the police in separate shootouts in Quezon City.

Two of the suspects who remained unidentified were shot dead over a measly loot of P500 and a cell phone after they allegedly held up a gas station on V. Luna Road at 12:23 a.m.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, said members of District Special Operations Unit received a tip about the robbery.

When they arrived at the area, they spotted two men running away, prompting them to give chase. The police said they were forced to kill the suspects after the latter fired at them.

The slain men were described as around 25 to 35 years old, of medium build and around 5 feet tall. They were later positively identified by the gas station employees, who said they lost P500 in cash and a cell phone to the suspects.

Less than two hours later, a would-be holdup man was shot dead by a police officer who happened to be on the same bus he wanted to rob.

Around 2:15 a.m., a Diamond Star bus bound for Malanday, Valenzuela City, was plying Edsa when Eduardo Gimenteza announced a robbery and fired a warning shot.

He was shot, however, by PO2 Joselito Lantano, a member of the Police Security and Protection Group in Camp Crame. Lantano, who was in civilian clothes, was then on his way home to Bulacan.

At 5:30 a.m., a 15-year-old boy who reportedly stole the gun of a car showroom security guard on Quezon Avenue was killed in a shootout with members of the QCPD-La Loma station.

The minor’s two accomplices escaped. According to his older brother, the boy was once held in the custody of the social welfare department for his involvement in another crime.