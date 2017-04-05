Tension erupts anew in Subic marine theme park

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Animal shows were cut short at a marine theme park here on Monday when 200 suspended employees identified with an ousted company official barged into the facility as the dispute among its owners continued.

Tourists were forced to leave Ocean Adventure’s premises when tension flared up at 5 p.m., according to officials of Subic Bay Marine Exploratorium Inc. (SBMEI), which operates the park.

The employees also occupied several hotel rooms in nearby Camayan Beach resort, which SBMEI also manages.

Ocean Adventure had been at the center of a management rift after its new chief executive officer, Scott Sharpe, wrestled control of the facility from Arthur Tai on Feb. 13.

The suspended employees loyal to Tai destroyed the gates of the facility and took away documents from its offices in an attempt to take over, according to Robert Gonzaga, head of SBMEI’s corporate communications.

“Their forcible entry disrupted the park’s operations. They even cut off the supply of electricity, endangering the animals,” he said.

The disruptions took place just as Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel served Sharpe with an order canceling his working visa for allegedly violating immigration laws. The order was signed by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Sharpe’s working visa had been canceled at Tai’s request, the Inquirer learned.

But Sharpe said the order did not specify the grounds for the cancellation. He also asked his lawyers to determine why the BI canceled his visa.

Instead of arresting Sharpe, the BI officers asked him to surrender his passport and to appear at the BI office to explain his side.

The employees backing Tai declined to comment about the park disruptions.

Policemen from Morong town in Bataan province arrested four employees who were carrying firearms.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) officials rushed to the park to ensure that no violence would erupt between the parties. “We came here to see to it that the situation remained peaceful and that no one would get hurt,” said lawyer Randy Escolango, SBMA deputy administrator for legal affairs.