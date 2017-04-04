5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Luzon

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Luzon on Tuesday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

An earthquake bulletin issued by the agency said the quake, with an epicenter 7 kilometers northwest of Batangas, was felt in different parts of Luzon at 8:58 p.m.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at Intensity IV in Makati City and Obando, Bulacan.

It was felt at Intensity III in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, Santa Ana in Manila, General Trias and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

Meanwhile, Pasig City and Talisay, Batangas felt the quake at Intensity II.

The Phivolcs report said it is not expecting damage although aftershocks may be felt.

Minutes before the Phivolcs issued its bulletin, netizens posted on social media that they felt a strong earthquake, which lasted for several seconds.