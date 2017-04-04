DEVELOPING: 5.4 quake shakes Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

Update

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Metro Manila and some parts of Southern Tagalog, seismologists said Tuesday night.

The offshore quake was felt at Intensity IV in Makati City and in Obando, Bulacan, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Intensity III was felt in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, Sta. Ana, Manila, in Lucena City in Quezon province and the Cavite towns of General Trias and Dasmariñas.

Intensity II was felt in Pasig City and Talisay, Batangas. Anthony Q. Esguerra, Dennis Maliwanag