Some solons see Duterte’s firing of Sueno as a ‘political move’

Not all lawmakers were impressed by President Rodrigo Duterte’s firing of Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno. One of them even raised the possibility that the vacancy in the portfolio might pave the way for a legitimate government position for Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin, an oppositionist, described Sueno’s firing as a “political move disguised as an anti-corruption measure.”

“It will pave the way for the appointment of the former dictator’s son and namesake to the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) post,” Villarin said in a text message to the Inquirer. “It’s payback time and the Marcoses never had this so good under Duterte.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate interview, lawyer Ibarra Gutierrez, an adviser to Vice President Leni Robredo, said Sueno’s dismissal “may be a prelude to the appointment of BBM (Bongbong Marcos) to the DILG.”

Gutierrez, Villarin’s predecessor in the House of Representatives, took note that the yearlong election ban would be ending soon.

He said that Marcos at the helm of the DILG “can be ironically appropriate considering the administration move to cancel the barangay elections and appoint, instead of elect, barangay officials.”

“Why not another Marcos to preside over an attempt to suspend the right to vote, reinstall rule by Executive fiat, and maybe pave the way for authoritarianism?” Gutierrez said.

Duterte has been vocal in his support for Marcos, even once announcing in China last year that the latter could be the new vice president of the country.

Marcos has filed an election protest against Robredo, the looming opposition leader who has recently called out Duterte on several issues – primarily the extrajudicial killings that resulted from the administration’s violent campaign against illegal drugs.

Other lawmakers in the House insisted that, more than just showing that President Duterte was intolerant of corruption, the chief executive must ensure that the officials he dismissed would be investigated thoroughly and charged in court if evidence showed wrongdoing.

Siquijor Rep. Rav Rocamora said he was saddened by what happened to Sueno, describing the latter as a “competent” public official. Rocamora said the Commission on Appointments (CA) also found Sueno as competent, giving him their confirmation last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He should be properly investigated before being removed else this government will become unstable from summary removal of government officials based on yet unproven allegations of corruption,” Rocamora said.

1-Ang Edukasyon Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr., an assistant majority leader, said that formal charges must be filed against Sueno and even dismissed National Irrigation Authority (NIA) general manager Peter Laviña to give them the chance to “defend themselves and for prosecutors to make their case.”

But at the same time, Belaro said Cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the president and could be “terminated at his pleasure.”

“That’s presidential discretion at work, which under our system of government we do not have right to question,” Belaro said.

There were lawmakers who gave effusive approval to what they say was the President’s fight against corruption.

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque said he “commended” Duterte for his “zero-tolerance for corruption,” a message echoed by Davao Rep. Karlo Nograles.

Nograles said the President was “strengthening his foothold, instilling discipline, doing what needs to be done.”

Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon said Duterte showed “remarkable political will” in dismissing Sueno, one of those who persuaded him to run for president last year. /atm

RELATED VIDEO