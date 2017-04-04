Fed up by road chaos, Duterte orders 4 traffic measures

Frustrated with the traffic problem in the metropolis, President Duterte has ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to immediately implement at least four traffic measures that would once and for all address the debilitating traffic crisis that is already affecting the country’s economic growth.

MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos said on Tuesday that Mr. Duterte has directed him during Monday night’s Cabinet meeting for his agency to start the clearing works along the service road of Roxas Boulevard right after the Holy Week break.

Orbos said that he was also tasked to create the guidelines for the implementation of a flexible time schedule for government employees, as well as on the use of trucks of major roads, such as Edsa, to boost the nighttime economy.

He added that he was also urged by Mr. Duterte to start filing charges against barangay officials who would be remiss in their duty of ensuring roads earlier cleared by the MMDA free of illegally parked cars and other obstructions.

Mr. Duterte is set to address MMDA employees and officials, as well as Metro Manila mayors, Tuesday afternoon during the inauguration of the agency’s Metro Manila Crisis and Monitoring Management Center./rga