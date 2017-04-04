Palace blames BI for not accepting DBM offer to augment personnel

Malacañang blamed the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Tuesday for the long queues at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) caused by a lack of Immigration officers, who did not report for work due to issues on overtime pay.

Passengers on Sunday endured long lines at Naia after some immigration officers skipped work due to alleged non-payment of their overtime work.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) have agreed to create additional positions to address the concerns of the BI.

Abella, quoting a report from the DBM, said the agency “approved 887 additional immigration officers and assistant positions to augment its existing 1,203.”

“In other words, they acted to add positions, okay. Because they were supposed to be seriously undermanned, and which was apparently the reason why there (were) so much overtime charges, okay,” Abella said.

The Palace official, however, said the BI refused to accept the offer.

“Now, the bonus, the burden of response is now upon the BOI officials, they have not accepted it. They choose to stick to their guns about overtime pay,” Abella said.

If the BI accepted the DBM order, Abella said “the queues would really lessen.”

“So in other words, the you know, the… I mean the Executive branch is saying, we’ve already offered you, please act on it. However, up to this point, they have not,” he said.

Abella said the DBM was still waiting for the BI “to make the proper response.” JE/rga