NHA fails to meet Duterte deadline on ‘Yolanda’ housing

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte — The National Housing Authority didn’t meet the March deadline set by President Duterte to complete the construction of all housing units for survivors of Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan).

Dorcas Secreto, NHA Eastern Visayas estate management specialist, said they have asked the President for an extension because bad weather caused delays in the construction in 19 resettlement sites located in the northern part of the city.

As of March 30, 11,606 units have been constructed by the NHA-designated developers but only 8,339 were completed.

Only 7,479 beneficiaries have occupied their designated units.

The NHA is supposed to construct 14,333 units intended for families who lost their houses after Tacloban was pummeled by Yolanda in 2013.

During his visit last January 25, Mr. Duterte directed the NHA to finish the construction of the houses by March or he would make them “carry crosses around the city.”

He also vowed to return to Tacloban City, considered the ground zero of the world’s strongest typhoon to hit inland, to personally check if his order had been followed.

“The developers were aware of the presidential directive but because of the bad weather (they were not able to finish the work),” Secreto said.

Secreto said that bad weather hampered the work, like mixing cements.

“We fully understand his desire to complete the project because he wants to provide services to the people. But there are also reasons why we could not meet the deadline he set,” Secreto.

But Secreto said they would complete the remaining 2,700 housing units before the end of April so these could be given to the beneficiaries.

“We are extending up to April 12. We can finish the work and award them (the housing units) to the beneficiaries,” she said.

April 12 is Wednesday of the Holy Week and April 13 is the Holy Friday, among the holiest days among Catholics. SFM/rga