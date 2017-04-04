Cop caught using shabu has psychosis, according to tests

Supt. Lito Cabamongan, the Muntinlupa Crime Laboratory chief who was arrested during a drug session, has been suffering from a serious mental disorder due to drug abuse.

“His neuropsychiatric test results showed that he has psychosis secondary to substance abuse,” Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe, director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory, told reporters on Tuesday.

Trampe said Cabamongan would soon face dismissal from service.

“He’s psychologically unfit,” he said. “That’s (psychological fitness) a mandatory requirement in police service.”

Cabamongan also tested positive in the initial drug testing. The result of the confirmatory test will come out on Wednesday.

“If he tests positive in the confirmatory test, we will immediately submit a report to the Internal Affairs Service which will process his summary dismissal,” he said.

And even if the results were to turn out negative, Trampe said the filing of an administrative case would push through because he was caught in the act of using drugs.

Police arrested Cabamongan and his female companion during a drug session in a shanty community in Las Piñas last Friday.

He is detained at the Las Piñas City Police Station.

A week before his arrest, Cabamongan made a scene in a mall after demanding free tickets from cinema staff. He was also seen doing push-ups inside the cinema.

Trampe said there was also an incident where Cabamongan was seen dancing naked in a public place in Alabang.

“Most likely his misbehavior was caused by psychosis,” he said. /atm