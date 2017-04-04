Trillanes: Corruption ‘rampant’ under Duterte admin

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed on Tuesday that corruption was “rampant” under the present administration that they have started documenting alleged corrupt senior officials.

But the number of alleged corrupt officials in the government was no longer surprising for the senator, noting that President Rodrigo Duterte himself is corrupt.

Trillanes made the remarks as he expressed doubts over the real reason why Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno had been sacked from his post supposedly due to loss of trust and confidence.

“It’s a convenient excuse dahil may mga papasok na ngayong May so na-open na nila yung door. So convenient nagbigay ng opening ito si Sec Sueno, so tinanggal sya,” he said at a forum in the Senate.

The senator, however, noted that two other officials—Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) chief operating officer Cesar Montano—had also been accused of corruption and yet the President did not fire them.

“So political convenience ‘yan na gagamitin nila, i-spin nila na parang may anti-corruption drive na nangyayari,” he said of Sueno’s dismissal.

“What I’m saying is rampant ang corruption ngayon. We have been identifying senior officials of this administration na engaged in corruption pero hindi naman ginagalaw…” said the senator.

If Sueno was indeed involved in any illegal activities, then Trillanes asked why the President had only fired him and did not press charges against him.

“Basta maraming mga opisyales ng administration na ito na grabe ang corruption so tinitingnan namin, dino-document namin whenever possible,” he said.

“Unang-una, si Duterte mismo e corrupt e… Alam din ng mga close circle niya na ganun siya,” the senator added.

Trillanes said Duterte himself should have no skeletons in the closet to effectively fight corruption in his own ranks.

But the senator noted that until now, the President has yet to accept his challenge to disclose to the public his bank transactions to show that he had no more than P2 billion hidden wealth.

“Ilang buwan na ang nakalipas, nag offer ako na kung gigil na gigil ka sa akin, you can get rid of me e. Prove me wrong, tanggal ako sa pwesto e. Kaso nga hindi nya maharap ‘yun dahil alam niya na totoo ang sinasabi ko,” he said.

Trillanes has accused Duterte of having more than P2 billion hidden wealth and offered to resign from the Senate if proven wrong. JE