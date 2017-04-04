Former Isabela lawmaker charged for alleged P20-M pork anomalies

Former Isabela Rep. Anthony Miranda was charged on Tuesday with graft and malversation for allegedly using P20.06 million of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) to implement projects through his own nongovernment organization.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, which is under the Office of the Ombudsman, filed the charges against Miranda and seven others for allegedly misappropriating P20.06 million of his PDAF, commonly called as pork barrel, to Aksyon Makamasa Foundation, Inc. (AMFI), an NGO the congressman established.

Prosecutors accused Miranda of two counts of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for allegedly causing undue injury to government when he endorsed AMFI as a project partner to implement his P9.5 million livelihood project and another P10.56 million project in 2007.

Miranda was accused of endorsing AMFI without the benefit of a public bidding and even when the NGO was unqualified and unaccredited to implement the projects.

He was also charged with two counts of violations of Section 3(h) of the anti-graft law for allegedly having direct financial interest in his PDAF projects because he chose as a project partner AMFI, which he himself owns and controls.

Finally, Miranda was charged with two counts of malversation for allegedly misappropriating P9.5 million and P10.56 million PDAF and converting these PDAF releases for his own personal use and benefit.

The prosecution recommended a bail amount of P30,000 for each count of graft, and P40,000 for each count of malversation. /atm