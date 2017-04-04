Gov’t pushes through with demolition of Laguna de Bay fish pens

After final warnings and inspections, the government on Tuesday said it would continue the dismantling of illegal fish pens in Laguna de Bay owned by big corporations, which started in January.

In a statement, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the demolition, in line with the moratorium of the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), would be carried out with the help of the Philippine National Police Maritime Command and the Navy, among other concerned agencies.

LLDA general manager Jaime Medina said 10 out of the 30 fish pens on their list were being eyed to be dismantled before President Rodrigo Duterte’s second State of the Nation Address in July, or a year after the Chief Executive ordered the demolition of the illegal structures to allow small fishermen to have access to additional fishing grounds.

The DENR and LLDA first issued a “temporary moratorium” on the operation of fish pens in the lake in December last year. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez earlier assured small fishermen that they would not be affected by the operations.

In January, the LLDA said the structures belonged to two corporations—Christina Fishing Corp. and East West Fishing Corp., both owned by Alex Gozon. Gozon requested and was allowed to move his structures to a section of the lake in Muntinlupa City but failed to do so. CBB/rga