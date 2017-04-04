Tagle: Join procession on Good Friday

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has appealed to the Catholic faithful to join a Good Friday procession to demonstrate the value of life.

The prelate will lead the Way of the Cross procession on April 14 from the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City to Manila Cathedral.

“Let us join Jesus who walked humbly, justly and lovingly. Every step we take is a commitment to the value of life that Jesus offers to all, especially the poor and neglected,” he said.

This year’s Way of the Cross will be called “Penitential Walk for Life,” Tagle said in a circular to priests, religious communities and lay groups dated March 20.

The procession will begin at 4:30 a.m. at Baclaran Church, ending at the Minor Basilica and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Tagle will lead the observation of the Holy Week in the Archdiocese of Manila, which will begin with a Mass on Palm Sunday, April 9 at 6 a.m. at Manila Cathedral.

He will lead the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at 6 a.m., and the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, during which he will wash the feet of former drug addicts, drug surrenderees and policemen in the Washing of the Feet ritual.

Tagle will also lead the Good Friday commemoration on April 14 at 3 p.m., as well as the Easter vigil at 8 p.m. on Black Saturday, April 15.

The prelate will celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass on April 16.