Group opposing jeep phaseout cancels 3-day strike

Following a dialogue with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), a transport coalition has called off its plan to hold a three-day nationwide strike, saying any opposition to the government’s jeepney modernization program at this time will be “premature.”

Jun Magno, president of the Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator ng Pilipinas Genuine Organization (Stop & Go) Transport Coalition, said on Monday that they would no longer push through with their surprise strike until the guidelines for the program have been released by LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

But should they find the guidelines unfair to drivers, they would not hesitate to go back to the streets to air their concerns, he added.

“For now, the relationship of the DOTr with Stop & Go is okay. Our group is willing to work with the department for the improvement of the transport sector,” Magno told reporters on Monday.

The group staged two transport strikes in February to protest the replacement of old jeepneys with electric-powered models, saying many of their members would be affected.