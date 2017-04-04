Probe ordered of cop who mauled woman

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has instructed the city police to look into the circumstances surrounding a video showing a policeman beating up a woman.

Binay ordered Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome Jr., Makati police chief, to submit a full report within 24 hours.

However, a Bantay Bayan claimed that it wasn’t a woman but a “ladyboy” (transgender) who was in the video that went viral on social media on Sunday.

Based on the statement of Roda Severino from Barangay Poblacion, they were conducting operations against vagrants in the red light district of P. Burgos Street at the time.

The policeman whose name was withheld, however, denied hitting the victim.

Two short clips uploaded by writer Evan Tan on his Facebook account past midnight on Sunday showed a policeman apparently hitting someone at an outpost.