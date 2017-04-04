Digong: Corrupt officials out

Human rights advocates and meddler-countries continue to denounce the government’s relentless and take-no-prisoners war on drugs as a “crime against humanity.”

They list inconsistent figures on the death toll: 4,000, 7,000 and 8,000.

What they fail or refuse to see is the number of young people who have been saved from the tentacles of drugs and the law-abiding citizens who can now safely walk on the streets.

That’s the reason the government—or President Digong, for that matter—keeps getting high ratings in popularity surveys.

If the Philippine citizenry doesn’t complain, why should bleeding hearts and other countries?

I’ve been doing a survey of my own among people who come to my office at “Isumbong mo kay Tulfo” to seek redress from injustice and oppression, or ask for help in claiming their delayed pensions every day.

My visitors—people living ordinary lives—say they benefit from the war on drugs.

“Drug addicts who disturb the peace in our neighborhood are disappearing,” said an elderly woman who lives in San Andres, Manila.

A college student who came to me to seek the recovery of a cell phone he left in a taxicab said that since last year, no student from the university where he studies has been held up outside the campus.

A security guard complaining of his delayed salary from an agency summed up the general sentiment: “I hope the rest of the country becomes peaceful like Davao City.”

As we all know, President Digong rid Davao City of criminals and drug dealers when he was mayor.

Critics of Mr. Duterte cannot see the forest for the trees when it comes to his campaign against drugs and criminality.

The people of Sulu are eagerly awaiting the P3-billion tax settlement of local cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corp. with the government so that a P1-billion hospital can be built in Jolo, the capital town.

This is according to Sulu Gov. Sakur Tan.

The President has said the P3 billion in tax deficiencies that Mighty Corp. will pay to the government will go to the construction of three hospitals worth P1 billion each. One of the beneficiaries will be Sulu province.

Mighty owner Alex Wongchuking said that his company would also help refurbish and modernize the equipment of the government’s Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila.

Fabella, where hundreds of babies are born every day, is in a state of disrepair.

When the President learned of Mighty’s plan for Fabella, he expressed elation.

“That’s a hospital for poor women who give birth,” he told this columnist.

During Cabinet meetings, the President keeps telling his official family to stay honest in running their respective departments.

“I will never condone corruption among my officials. If you steal from the people, you will have to forgive me because you’re out,” he says.