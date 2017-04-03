De Lima wishes embattled Alvarez ‘peace of mind’ but…

Despite their differences, detained Senator Leila de Lima wished embattled Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez “peace of mind” amid possible filing of disbarment case against him for having an affair outside his marriage.

“For three days now, certain media guys have been relaying their request for my comment/reaction in the mess that Speaker Alvarez is now in,” De Lima said in a handwritten statement on Monday.

“I courteously decline. I don’t feel right rubbing it in even as I note that many people, especially netizens, have been boisterously expressing their thoughts on this scandal. I also note there is righteous indignation,” she said.

But De Lima had this message for the Speaker: Please stop judging me on my “true character.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t know me. Just ask please people who do. So please desist from perpetuating the lies about my alleged drug links. The people who truly know me will tell you it’s an absolute nonsense,” said the senator, who has been charged and detained over her alleged drug links.

Alvarez was among those who filed the ethics case against De Lima at the Senate for allegedly stopping her former driver, Ronnie Dayan, from attending the House of Representatives’ probe on the proliferation of illegal drugs at the New Bilibid Prison when she was still the Justice Secretary.

READ: De Lima a serial liar, says Alvarez

During the probe, the Speaker also defended some congressmen, who zeroed in on De Lima’s affair with Dayan.

Now that the Speaker is being criticized for admitting having a girlfriend, aside from his wife, the lady senator had only this to say to Alvarez: “I pray for the Speaker’s peace of mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Alvarez admits having GF