VIRAL: Fresh grad survives college by borrowing money



“Nangutang, nagbayad, naka-graduate.”

A fresh graduate from Jose Rizal University is making the rounds on social media for his now viral graduation message of hope and perseverance, sharing how he survived college by making ends meet one day at a time, mostly by seeking financial help from other people.

Christian Jeanoe Losa, who took up BSHRM Major in Cruise Management, shared his difficulties that he had to endure after losing his mother at an early age. His father is an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia.

“Halos kami lang ng ate ko lahat ang gumagawa ng paraan. Utang dito, utang doon. Pero di ako pwede maging mahina. Walang mangyayari kung puro hiya at takot ang paiiralin mo. May times, na gagawa ka nang medyo di maganda para lang maitawid ang araw-araw. Nag-business ako. Kung ano-ano tinitinda basta uso. Kahit malayo bumiyahe ako para makabenta. Mainit, mausok, traffic tapos demanding pa minsan ang mga customer. Minsan pag iintayin ka pa ng matagal sa kakarampot mong kikitain kailangan maging matiyaga ka at makapal ang mukha,” Losa wrote.

(My elder sister and I have to make ends meet. We borrowed money. I must not lose courage. Nothing will happen to you if you get scared or become shy. There are times you will have to do menial jobs for your daily survival. I tried retailing. I sold a variety of products, especially the contemporary ones. I went to remote places to sell. I braved the heat, pollution, heavy traffic and demanding customers. Sometimes you’ll have to stretch your patience for a few cash and you must be diligent and have guts.)

“Oo, may tatay ako na OFW pero di ibig sabihin non eh maganda ang buhay namin. Lalo na nung nagkaroon ng crisis sa Saudi. 6 months walang padala si papa at nabuhay kame ng ate ko sa kaka utang at gawa ng kung ano anong paraan. Imagine 16 yrs old nangungutang ng 20-30k. Ewan kung san galing lakas ng loob ko non at kapal ng mukha,” he added.

(Yes, I have a father who toils overseas but that does not mean we have a good life. When a crisis hit Saudi Arabia, my father failed to send money for six months so we have to borrow money and find ways to survive. Imagine, at 16 years old I loaned from P20,000 to P30,000. I was wondering where I drew strength to overcome the odds.)

Losa said he had to resort to buy and sell and other activities just to earn money to sustain his educational needs, adding that there were instances where he had to skip classes and important exams.

“May time na di talaga ako pumapasok kase walang wala talaga. Yung tipong pag gising ko tulala tapos isip ng isip. May oras pa na binibigyan ako ng classmate ko ng pera para lang may pangkain ako. Pero madalas, di talaga ko nakakapag exam dahil mahigpit ang school sa policy na “No permit No Exam” pag ganyan lahat na ng pwede utangan i memessage ko na kase pwede ako bumagsak once na hindi talaga ko makahabol sa exam. Nakakahiya na minsan kailangan mo pa lumabas ng room na kusa para di kana tawagin at tanungin kung nasan ang resibo mo. Swerte na lang pag pwede pakiusapan ang prof. Minsan napapaisip din ako. Pano kung kung may magulang ako na katulong at gagabay na gagawa ng paraan sa mga problema namin?” he said.

(There were times I did not go to school because I was so broke. Those moments when you wake up and start thinking so much. There were times that some of my classmates will give me money for my meals. Many times I did not take the exams because the school’s “No permit No Exam” policy. During these cases you’ll have to find someone willing to lend money so you can catch up for the exam. Sometimes I have to leave the classroom to avoid embarrassment in case I would be asked to produce the receipt for the exam fee. You’re lucky if the professor will listen to your plea.)

“May times talaga na meron at walang wala, pag meron nandyan na yan edi gamitin mo kesa mawala pa! Tsaka nag bubuy and sell po ako ng gadgets. naisasanla ko din po to sa mga oras na sagad na talaga. Sa mga sapatos, installment lang lahat yon! Pwede naman bayaran paunti unti kapag nakakaluwag,” Losa added.

(There were times when I really have nothing, but when I have money I will use it wisely. I engaged in buying and selling gadgets. I can pawn these in times of need. I bought shoes and paid in installments.)

The new graduate said he was able to pay everyone whom he had asked money from with the help of his father, expressing gratitude to those who assisted him in his education.

“Ngayon ay graduation day na. Sobrang saya ko at alam ko ganun din si Papa, si ate at lalo na si mama. Kaso sayang, wala si mama, di ko siya makakasama sa lahat. Lahat ng kapal ng mukha, tibay ng loob, at pagpupursigi ko ay para sa inyo. Lalo na sayo pa! Ikaw lahat to. Ikaw lahat ang dahilan kung baket aapak nako sa stage. I love you and thank you for everything,” he said.

(Today is graduation day. I’m so happy and I know Papa is happy, too, as well as my sister and mother. But it’s sad that mama is gone and I cannot share this to her. My perseverance I dedicated it to my mother. Especially to you, Pa!)

“Hindi man ako Cum Laude, di man ako honorable student at wala man ako matatanggap na kahit ano tulad nung mga nag viviral sa fb, masaya ako ishare yung kwento ko lalo na sa mga kagaya ko na kapos di lang financially, pero pati sa gabay ng isang tunay na magulang. Sana kahit pano mainspired ko kayo na kahit may kulang man sa pamilya niyo, tuloy niyo lang! Kase ikaw at ikaw pa din ang gagawa ng kinabukasan mo. Kaya sa mga studyante dyan na nangangarap at may plano sa buhay, walang susuko dahil madaming paraan!” Losa added.

(Although I did not graduate as a cum laude or as an honor student won’t make it to viral status in Facebook, I’m happy to share my story.)

As of writing, Losa’s post has garnered more than 47,000 shares and 259,000 reactions on Facebook./rga