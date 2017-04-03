SC to hold special en banc on 2016 bar exam results

The Supreme Court has tentatively set a special en banc session on May 2 to discuss the passing percentage and decoding of the result of last year’s bar examination, a court insider said.

A total of 6,831 law graduates took the examination on the four Sundays of November last year at the University of Santo Tomas.

The 2016 bar examination committee is chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

There are reports that the passing percentage is more than 40 percent but its Public Information Chief Atty. Theodore Te already denied this, saying the percentage has yet to be determined by the Court.

In 2015, 1,731 (26.21 percent) out of 6,605 passed.

The bar exams cover eight subjects — Political Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Labor Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Mercantile Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics. JE/rga