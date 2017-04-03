Trillanes dares Duterte: Give proof I misspent DAP

Showing no fear, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dared President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday to disclose to the public any proof that the senator had misspent the controversial Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

The President reportedly threatened over the weekend to expose how former President Benigno Aquino III and his allies, including Trillanes, continued with the DAP despite the Supreme Court’s ruling that it was illegal.

But the senator was unfazed by the threat, saying all his allocations for projects had been listed on his website.

“All my allocations for projects through PDAF/DAP have been listed on my website. All these have been audited by COA (Commission on Audit),” Trillanes said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDAF was the lawmakers’ Priority Development Assistance Fund, which was declared unconstitutional by the high tribunal.

“So, go ahead Mr. Duterte, ilabas mo yung gusto mong ilabas, isabay mo na rin ‘yung P2 billion bank deposits na ninakaw mo sa kaban ng bayan,” the senator said.

(Go ahead, Mr. Duterte, bring out whatever you want to bring out, together with your P2 billion bank deposits which you stole from the country.)

READ: Trillanes to Duterte: Sue me if allegation on bank account is false

Trillanes has accused Duterte of having more than P2 billion in bank deposits even before he was elected president and offered to resign if he was proven wrong. JE/rga