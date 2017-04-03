2 men yield P120M shabu, guns in Manila

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is looking into possible links of two arrested drug suspects to terror groups in Mindanao.

Edris Bolug Macalabo and Arvin Belleza Zapanta were arrested by the NBI in a buy-bust operation along R-10 Road near Manila North Harbor in Tondo, Manila, over the weekend.

Confiscated from the suspects was a travel bag with 24 plastic bags, each containing suspected shabu weighing 19.831 kilograms with an estimated value of P120 million.

Also found inside the suspects’ vehicle were 10 .45 caliber pistols, 10 .38 caliber revolvers, 5 9-mm submachine guns, 10 9-mm magazine clips, 19 .45 caliber magazines, 4 suppressors for 9-mm, and 30 9-mm live ammunition. Macalabo and Zapanta failed to provide documents and permits for the guns.

The NBI said the group of Macalabo and Zapanta operated in Manila and nearby provinces like Cavite.

Lawyer Cesar A. Bacani said the confiscated drugs and firearms were supposed to be transported to Mindanao.

NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin said they were looking into possible connections between the suspect’s group and terror groups in Mindanao.

The two will be facing a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2012 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

They will undergo inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice. CBB/rga