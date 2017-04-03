House, SC clash feared over possible Alvarez disbarment case

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque warned against the disbarment of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez over an extramarital affair, which could lead to a collision course between the Supreme Court and the House of Representatives.

In a statement Sunday, Roque said the Supreme Court had disbarred lawyers for having relationships outside marriage, but this should not be the case for Alvarez, who recently admitted having a girlfriend.

READ: Alvarez admits having GF, unfazed by any disbarment case

Roque said Alvarez’s disbarment could pit the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court, which are co-equal branches of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could lead the Lower House to initiate impeachment moves against Supreme Court justices, Roque said. The 1987 Constitution authorizes the Lower House to initiate impeachment proceedings against impeachable officers like Supreme Court magistrates.

“The Supreme Court (SC) has repeatedly disbarred lawyers in the past due to immoral conduct. However, it is my opinion that Speaker Alvarez should not be disbarred as this may lead the SC to a confrontation with a co-equal branch of government, which in turn may result in the possible impeachment of some of the justices,” Roque said.

Roque said regardless of the issue of morality, Alvarez as Speaker of the House could bring out the numbers for impeachment.

“Immoral or not, the Office of the Speaker still commands numbers for impeachment,” Roque said.

READ: Gabriela concerned about Alvarez ‘flaunting’ his affair

Alvarez recently got flak for admitting his affair with Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio while no longer talking with his wife Emelita Alvarez.

His admission also challenged his moral high ground when he criticized Senator Leila De Lima, a vocal administration critic, for her affair with her driver accused of being her bagman in the Bilibid drug trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: The shoe is now on the other foot

“Kailangang ipakita sa taumbayan kung anong klaseng tao ito, ano ang kanyang karakter (We have to show the people what kind of person she is, what her character is),” Alvarez then said of De Lima, who faced a House probe on the drug trade allegations.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself branded De Lima as “immoral” for having a relationship with her driver. Alvarez denied criticizing De Lima for her affairs.

READ: FYI: Having a Mistress Doesn’t Make You More of a Man

The affair has also raised the issue of double standard – the tolerance and acceptance toward men’s affairs, while branding as immoral and damaging to a woman her own relationships outside marriage.

Malacanañg has denied that there is double standard in Alvarez’s admission of the affair, noting that the accusations against De Lima are related to the alleged drug trade.

READ: Alvarez to De Lima: Relationship with subordinate is sexual harassment | No double standard on illicit affairs, says Palace

The Speaker’s affair gained public attention after he filed a graft complaint against his friend-turned-foe Davao Del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo Jr. over the latter’s banana firm’s alleged disadvantageous contract with government.

READ: Nothing personal: Speaker denies ‘fighting GFs’ led to case vs solon

He sued Floirendo amid reports that their girlfriends had a spat. Floirendo’s partners Cathy Binag confirmed the altercation with Vicencio during last year’s Masskara Festival in Bacolod city.

The Speaker has denied that he sued Floirendo in retribution for his girlfriend. He dared his critics to disbar him, saying many lawyers had girlfriends.

READ: Alvarez seeks probe of fellow Duterte ally Floirendo ”

Roque himself faces legal woes in the House of Representatives, after his party-list Kabayan ousted him as representative for his sexist remarks during the Bilibid drug probe involving Senator Leila De Lima. He had accused his fellow Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo for instigating the ouster plot against him.

READ: Harry Roque still a congressman–House leader

Besides disbarment, public officials also face administrative liabilities and suspension for the immorality of having an affair. Just recently, the Ombudsman suspended Mayor Denny Refol of Altavas, Aklan, for six months after he was found guilty of immoral conduct for fathering a child with another woman. CBB

READ: Aklan mayor ordered suspended for immoral conduct