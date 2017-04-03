Lacson urges protection for Aquino, others on NDF ‘arrest list’

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Monday called on the law enforcement and the people to protect former President Benigno Aquino III and other personalities reportedly ordered arrested by the communist group, saying the order was illegal.

Aside from Aquino, the National Democratic Front (NDF) in Southern Mindanao also reportedly announced over the weekend the indictment and arrest of North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Rep. Nancy Catamco, and other military and police officials in connection with the violent dispersal of protesting farmers in Kidapawan on April 1, last year.

“It is the responsibility of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, as well as all law-abiding citizens of this country, to protect former President Aquino and all those placed under the liquidation list of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who, by any definition, are enemies of the state,” Lacson said in a statement.

A court of the Republic of the Philippines, he said, is the “only duly constituted authority that can mete out any form of penalty against anybody found violating the laws of the land.”

“Anybody else is unauthorized and therefore illegal,” said Lacson, who headed the Philippine National Police during the time of then-president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

“Hence, they (communist rebels) should be made criminally liable if and when they perform such criminal act,” the senator added. CBB