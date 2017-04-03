Colombia seizes 6.1-ton cocaine haul

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian authorities seized 6.1 tons of cocaine in the northern port city of Barranquilla as it was about to be shipped to Spain in a cargo of scrap metal, the government said Sunday.

The seizure Friday night was the third largest in Colombian history and had a street value of 200 million euros (213 million dollars), officials said.

Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said the drugs belonged to the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest organized crime group.

Anti-narcotics agents found the cocaine in a container loaded with scrap iron and steel destined for the Spanish port of Algeciras. CBB