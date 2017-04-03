Motorcycle lane on Edsa now also a fire lane, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has designated a fire lane on Edsa where motorists are expected to give way to responding fire trucks during emergencies.

A dry run was conducted on Sunday for the implementation of the fire lane which is also the motorcycle lane or the fourth lane from the sidewalk.

“The emergency lane is in the law but it’s not being implemented because of congestion,” MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos earlier said.

Orbos announced the plan to designate a special lane for emergency vehicles as early as December 2016 as the MMDA pushed for closer coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection.

“The public should understand that when they hear the siren, they should give way to emergency vehicles,” Orbos said.

MMDA supervising officer for operations Bong Nebrija said on Sunday that the dry run for the Edsa fire lane would be evaluated to see if it could also be implemented on the motorcycle lanes of other major highways.