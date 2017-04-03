Another cop, NBI agent tagged in drug payola

BACOLOD CITY—Another policeman and agent of the National Bureau of Investigation are facing investigation after being implicated in the drug trade by a confessed drug suspect.

Reinor Baldovino, NBI Bacolod chief, said agent Syrus Aluzan was transferred to Cagayan de Oro City immediately after suspect Ricky Serenio accused Aluzan of receiving protection money.

Supt. Orly Gabinete, the policeman named by Serenio as a drug protector, is waiting for an investigation at the Regional Headquarters Support Group (RHSG).

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, Western Visayas police chief, said the regional police office had yet to act on the case of Gabinete since the drug operations to which he was being linked were in Negros Occidental province.

Gabinete was police chief of La Carlota City in Negros Occidental but was transferred to RHSG based in Iloilo on March 3.

A week later, he was named by Serenio as among eight policemen and two NBI agents who had allegedly been getting protection money from drug operators.

Six of the policemen, based in Negros Occidental, had been relieved of duty while awaiting investigation.

They were identified as Senior Supt. William Señoron, Supt. Edel Jose Manzano, Supt. Placido Gentoleo, Supt. Antonietto Cañete, Chief Insp. Edison Garcia and PO1 Eric Alcosaba.

The two other policemen being linked by Aluzan to the drug trade were SPO4 Reggie Antolin and Gabinete.

Serenio also claimed that he delivered drug money to Aluzan and Boy Gabuyao at a restaurant in Bacolod in 2015.

Aluzan denied knowing Serenio, much less accepting drug money from the suspect.