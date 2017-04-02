AFP chief: No truce unless Reds stop attacks, extortion

Communist rebels should first show sincerity before the government can forge a ceasefire agreement with them, Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año said on Sunday.

Año said the New People’s Army should stop its “extortion activities” and attacking businesses.

“For the peace talks to succeed, we have to see more sincerity on their part,” Año said.

“We have a mandate to follow and that is to protect our people,” he added.

The military chief issued the statement hours before the government and rebel peace panels resumed formal peace negotiations.

“We now see the concrete manifestation of the evil in our society that has been a major cause of underdevelopment, the anti-development and anti-people activities of the NPA,” Año said.

“We must join hands and collectively work to end all these so we can protect change for the better. As a people, we must all work to have a nation worthy of all Filipinos and Filipinos worthy of the nation,” he added.