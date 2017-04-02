Sunday, April 2, 2017
‘Duterte backers should explain to him why they want Robredo out’

By: - Reporter / @NikkoDizonINQ
/ 07:59 PM April 02, 2017
FILE – Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo waits to address government employees during flag-raising rites at the Quezon City hall Monday, March 20, 2017 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

A spokesperson for Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said that supporters of President Duterte should explain to him why they want her out of office even after both officials have said they respected each other’s mandate.

“It is clear that based on their last meeting, the President and Vice President are focused on their respective work. They both respect the mandate of each other. If there are other supporters of the President who insist they want to take a different path, perhaps they should explain [their position] to him,” Ibarra Gutierrez, legal adviser to Robredo, said in a statement.

Supporters of the President staged a rally on Sunday afternoon at the Luneta Park to call for Robredo’s ouster.

