Palace declares Apr. 5 non-working holiday in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — Malacañang has declared April 5 a special non-working holiday in Pangasinan as the province celebrates its 437th founding anniversary known as “Agew na Pangasinan” (Pangasinan Day).

Acting Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra signed Proclamation No. 179, which states that it was “fitting and proper that the people of the province of Pangasinan be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies.”

Dagupan City, while a chartered city, is included in the proclamation being an integral part of Pangasinan, by virtue of Republic Act No. 170.

This year’s celebration includes a “Misa na Pasasalamat (Thanksgiving Mass)” at the Sison Auditorium that will be followed by a commemorative program and awarding of winners in the “Kurit Panlunggaring” (Pangasinan Literary Contest).

On the same day, a grand cultural parade or street dancing competition called “Parada na Luyag 2017” will be staged from Narciso Ramos Sports and Civic Center to Capitol Plaza in Lingayen town.

Pangasinenses and other visitors can also enjoy the “Konsyerto ed Kapitolyo” (Concert at the Capitol) with Draybers Band and its popular lead singer Mitoy Yonting, together with some local artists in the evening of April 5. SFM/rga