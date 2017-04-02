Top drug pusher in Quezon nabbed

LUCENA CITY – Police on Saturday arrested one of the top drug pushers in Quezon province in an operation in Sariaya town, police said Sunday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said anti-illegal drug operatives in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) nabbed Melvin Cuevas, tagged as number three on the Quezon police list of top drug pushers.

Arrested with Cuevas were Jeffrey Macasaet and Jeffrey Pereza in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Manggalang Kiling at 4:15 p.m., Armamento said.

The three suspects yielded six plastic sachets of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) weighing 22.7 grams worth P42,000 and a digital weighing scale. Operatives also seized one unlicensed 12 gauge shotgun with four bullets from Cuevas.

In Lucena City, John Emmanuel Albarico was also arrested in a buy-bust operation inside a subdivision in Barangay Ibabang Iyam on Thursday.

Police tagged Albarico as a notorious drug pusher and a major source of shabu in the subdivision and in nearby areas.

Police seized eight sachets of shabu weighing 6.51 grams worth P12,000. CBB